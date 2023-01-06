Watch: Oklahoma Representative-Elect Josh Brecheen Discusses The House Speaker Stalemate


Friday, January 6th 2023, 8:16 am

By: News On 6


Lawmakers head back to Capitol Hill on Friday for a historic fourth day of voting as they work to elect a Speaker of the House.

Representative Kevin McCarthy still has support from most of the GOP, but a group of about 20 Republicans has voted against him on all 11 ballots.

Oklahoma Representative-Elect Josh Brecheen joined the News On 6 team on Friday to discuss the stalemate.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 6th, 2023

January 6th, 2023

January 6th, 2023

January 5th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 7th, 2023

January 7th, 2023

January 7th, 2023

January 7th, 2023