Owasso Woman Finds Love Note In Thrift Store Coat Pocket, Mails It To Original Recipient

A trip to the thrift store turned into a search for a married couple, after an Owasso woman found a love note inside a coat pocket.

"Hello love, I hope you're having a good day. You are so beautiful and lovely. You make me a good a man, and for that I'm thankful. I'm proud of all the hard work you do, and consistently awed and inspired by how well you take care of your patients and colleagues,” the note reads.

Those are words written by a man named Derek, to his wife.

Marissa Seilhymer wanted to find out who she is, after finding the note in this coat at Goodwill. Marissa's Facebook post led her to a woman in Yukon.

"They've been together 11 years, and they're still in love, which is rare these days,” Seilhymer said. “So I just wanted to bless them and it just blessed me knowing I could help them."

Marissa is mailing the love note back.

She and the love note recipient have been talking. Seilhymer learned the coat never belonged to the woman, and she does not know how her note ended up in that pocket.

"They used to live in Owasso and she cherishes every note he's written her over the years and she was wondering where that one was,” Seilhymer said.

The woman in Yukon did not want to be interviewed for the story. She said in a message that she is just glad to be getting her note back.

"I knew I was meant to find it and find you both, and give this precious treasure back to you,” Seilhymer said while reading another note, that she wrote to the couple. “Hold on to each other in every moment that God blesses you with."

She's a hopeless romantic who encourages her TikTok followers to never settle.

"I just thought, 'If I had a note like that from my late husband, like his handwriting, I would cherish it,'” Seilhymer said. “So I've learned since my husband passed, to value when you find true love. And then when I became a domestic violence survivor I was like, 'Wow it's so rare to find a good one these days.' You really gotta cherish each other and hold each other close."

Now, the woman in Yukon can cherish these words again.