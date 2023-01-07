Hearing Held For Suspects Accused Of Shooting, Killing Woman At Tulsa's Center Of The Universe

Hearing Held On Murder Of Woman At Tulsa's Center Of The Universe

The suspects accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman at the Center of the Universe were in court Friday.

The hearing was to decide if there is enough evidence to order the suspects to stand trial.

After all of the arguments were made, Judge Tonya Wilson has moved any decision-making to Monday to further review the surveillance video shown in court, and to research state statutes in regards to juveniles and their Miranda Rights.

Ronyelle Overstreet, Isaac Harvey, and Taylon Orr face murder charges in the shooting death of 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo in July 2022.

Dusty Stevens who was in the car with McAdoo at the time of her death is accused of firing shots into the air.

Documents said four people in the crowd fired back at the car, hitting McAdoo in the head, before the shooting suspects drove off together.

Prosecutors called Homicide Detective Bryant Ward with the Tulsa Police Department to testify in court.

Ward said he found more than a dozen shell casings at the scene, damage to a nearby building, and got surveillance video of the shooting.

All four defense attorneys argued self defense.

They also said while there are three suspects in the courtroom who shot at the vehicle Stevens was in, surveillance video shows a fourth person also shot at the car.

They argued police have no proof whose bullet killed McAdoo.

Because Overstreet was 15 at the time, Overstreet's attorney is asking the court to strike any statements made after being taken to the detective division, because Overstreet's father had invoked his Miranda Rights.

Judge Wilson said Monday's hearing should wrap up fairly quickly.