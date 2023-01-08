By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stealing Packages After Recognizing His Mask

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of stealing packages after recognizing his mask.

Officers say they were working a porch pirate case near West 41st and South Maybelle on Friday when they got surveillance footage of the suspect.

They say they recognized Spencer Gougler from other cases where he was also wearing women's underwear as a mask.

Police then found his home and arrested Gougler for multiple counts of larceny and concealing stolen property.