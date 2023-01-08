Abmas Half-Court Shot At Buzzer Lifts Oral Roberts Over Kansas City 74-71

By: Drake Johnson

Golden Eagles senior Max Abmas scored 35 points, including a three-point shot from half-court at the buzzer, to lead Oral Roberts over Kansas City on Saturday.

Abmas played all 40 minutes, shot 50 percent from the field (9-18) and from behind the arc (6-12) and was also a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line.

Connor Vanover, a 7-foot-5 senior center, was the only other Golden Eagle to finish with double-digits in the scoring column (18).

Oral Roberts improves to 13-3 overall and an undefeated 4-0 in conference play.

UP NEXT: ORU hosts Western Illinois on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.