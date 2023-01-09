37th Annual Chili Bowl Gets Early Start With Practice Races At Expo Square

-

The 37th annual Chili Bowl is getting an early start Sunday with some practice races at Expo Square in Tulsa.

The Chili Bowl technically starts Monday, but fans have an extra day to check out some high-speed racing.﻿

More than 360 racers are participating in the Chili Bowl this year, and there are two opportunities for them to test run their cars before it really counts.

Admission is free for the practice races, so the public can come check out the track and get up close with the cars and drivers.