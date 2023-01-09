Cooking Corner: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

By: CBS News

On Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill joined News On 6 at noon and shared her recipe for Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad.

MANDARIN ORANGE CHICKEN SALAD

Searching for an Asian-inspired salad that is loaded with flavor and lots of crunch? This Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad will check all the boxes!

INGREDIENTS

For the Salad

3 Cups Iceberg Lettuce

2 Cups Red Cabbage

4 Chicken Breasts

1/2 Cup White Wine

1, 15 oz can Mandarin Oranges

1 Ramen Noodle Packet

1/2 Cup Shredded Carrots

1/3 Cup Green Onions

1/4 Cup Sliced Almonds

For the Dressing

3 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

2 Tbsp Sesame Oil

1 Tbsp Hoisin Sauce

2 Tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Tsp Minced Ginger

1 Clove Garlic

1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350.

In a large baking pan, add chicken breasts, wine, and the juice from the mandarin oranges can. No oranges. Just the discarded juice. Bake for 1 hour. Once cooked, allow chicken to completely cool, then shred chicken.

Remove one Ramen noodle packet and crush noodles inside of the bag. Add noodles to a dry pan and toast slightly on medium hear. Remove from pan and set aside.

In the same dry pan, add sliced almonds and toast on medium heat until golden and slightly fragrant. Remove from pan and set aside.

In a large bowl, toss together shredded lettuce, shredded cabbage, shredded chicken, mandarin oranges, crushed & toasted ramen noodles, carrots, green onions and toasted almonds.

For the dressing, whisk together all ingredients in a small bowl until emulsified.

Before serving, drizzle dressing over salad and toss to combine.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 20 Minutes

Servings: 8