World's Largest Floating Book Fair Begins 2023 Tour

Monday, January 9th 2023, 1:31 pm
The world's largest international floating book fair is underway right now in Egypt.
It's called Logos Hope and floats into town on a cruise ship.
It offers 5,000 titles in all subject in both Arabic and English.
The crew of Logos Hope consists of more than 300 volunteers from 60 nationalities.
The crew dresses in traditional costumes of their home countries.
