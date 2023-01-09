Annexation Plan For Osage School To Be On Mayes County Ballot

-

A Green Country school is struggling to keeping up with all its demands, so district leaders are turning to voters for help.

Osage School is a small independent school in Mayes County. The superintendent said the last few years have been a struggle and changes need to be made to make sure students have the resources they need.

"We're going to lose Osage, it's just a matter of when," Adams said.

Anna Adams has been a teacher at the Osage School for 10 years, teaching science, math, reading and even stem.

Between Claremore and Pryor in Mayes County sits The Osage School. It's been around since before statehood and has a little more than 100 students at this time.

District leaders said the school has been struggling for a while and they think it's best to become part of the Pryor Public School District.

"If we annex now, we have a say in how it happens. If we wait, I truly believe there's going to be a lot of damage to children's educations,” Adams said.

Adams said many people who are against the annexation plan aren't on the frontlines. "We are here every day," Adams said.

Superintendent Lisa Muller said due to the lack of resources, students don't get to participate in special classes or attend field trips.

She said there's barely enough staff to function when multiple teachers are out.

"The number of students that are here in Osage is getting smaller and smaller each year and the result of that means the state funding is decreasing substantially over the last several years,” Muller said.

Muller said the staff works hard to make sure students are getting the best education possible by using every resource they are able to offer, and if the annexation doesn't happen, even more cuts will be coming.

"The way to address that is by looking for further ways to reduce cost which would involve overall reducing staff and other expenditures," Muller said.

Voters will decide on the annexation plan tomorrow. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those opposed to the annexation have declined to comment.