President Biden Signs Bill Aimed At Preserving Native American Languages

Tuesday, January 10th 2023, 5:43 am
President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law aimed at preserving Native American languages.
The "Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act" is named for a Cherokee linguist and requires federal departments to study ways to revitalize and preserve tribal languages.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior says the law will "breathe new life into the Cherokee language."
