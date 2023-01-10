President Biden Signs Bill Aimed At Preserving Native American Languages


Tuesday, January 10th 2023, 5:43 am

By: News On 6


President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law aimed at preserving Native American languages.

The "Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act" is named for a Cherokee linguist and requires federal departments to study ways to revitalize and preserve tribal languages.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior says the law will "breathe new life into the Cherokee language."
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 10th, 2023

January 9th, 2023

January 9th, 2023

January 6th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 10th, 2023

January 10th, 2023

January 10th, 2023

January 10th, 2023