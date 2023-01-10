Local Pizzeria Seeking Participants For World Record Attempt


Tuesday, January 10th 2023, 5:59 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Andolini's Pizzeria says it is looking for help as it attempts to break a world record.

The restaurant says it will try to set the "World's Largest Pizza Party" record on the University of Tulsa campus on the 21st of January.

According to the restaurant, participants will need to buy a ticket to the Tulsa-Tulane basketball game for $5. Organizers say participants have to eat at least two pieces of pizza for Guinness to count them as a participant.

Money raised from the event will be donated to Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.

For more information, or to purchase tickets Click Here.

