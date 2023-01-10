Watch: Qualifying Races Underway At The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

By: News On 6

Hundreds of racers are in Tulsa on Tuesday morning for this year's Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals and qualifying races have already started.

The first Chili Bowl, which was held back in 1987, was named after a local company, the "Original Chili Bowl," who sponsored the first event, and the name stuck.

