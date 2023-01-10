Muskogee Father And Son Compete In RC Chili Bowl Racing

By: News On 6

A father and son team from Muskogee, Oklahoma, is competing for a second year this week at the RC Chili Bowl, but they are not new to the racing scene.

"I've been racing stock cars and modifieds for over 20 years," said David Whittle.

His son, Sejin, grew up watching his father race.

"I was always really into it, but since I'm handicapped, I cannot really drive a car," Senjin said.

Sejin was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that causes his muscles to weaken over time.

"I can hardly lift anything," he continued saying, "Even an X-box remote, after an hour it starts to wear out my hands."

About five years ago, Sejin was introduced to remote control racing and fell in love with the hobby. He and his dad then got to work building a car of his own.

"We have really had to make the trigger really light and make everything as easy as it can be to move," Sejin said.

Racing remote-controlled cars is now a hobby the Whittles can do together.

"I will admit he is better than me," David added. "He is smooth, and his hand-eye coordination is unreal."

While Sejin's skills drive the Whittle's success on the track, it is their teamwork that inspires.

"It really means a lot to be able to do something with my dad. It is great that he is there," Sejin said.

His father added, "It is awesome. I have raced a long time and he makes me proud."