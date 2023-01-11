Results Pour In For Special Elections Across Green Country

It's election day in Oklahoma and we're taking a look at some of the results of those races.

Thousands of Oklahomans showed up to the polls Tuesday to cast their first votes of 2023.

This special election affected schools, city government, and PSO Franchise proposals.

In Mayes County, voters narrowly rejected the annexation of The Osage School into the Pryor School District.

The small district only has about 100 students and has struggled over the last few years to balance needs of students with depleted resources.

A $21 million school bond proposal failed in Cleveland.

Although it got about 56 percent in favor, state law requires school bond issues have at least 60 percent to pass.

It would have paid for renovations to the high school, a new football stadium, as well as a new kitchen in the intermediate school.

In Bristow, voters approved amending the duties of the Mayor with an outline of the role's specific responsibilities.

Voters in LeFlore County overwhelmingly rejected two Poteau City propositions.

One would have allowed the City Council to appoint the Police Chief and the second to appoint a Street Commissioner.

But, a similar proposal passed in Haskell. The Town Clerk-Treasurer will now be a position appointed by the Board of Trustees.

Voters in Grove, Adair, and Oologah passed PSO franchise propositions.

Click here for more election results.