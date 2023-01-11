By: News On 6

Governor Stitt Announces Changes To His Administration

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced changes to his administration just days after his inauguration.

The Governor announced the new makeup of the State Board of Education. Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5 will have new board members.

Sarah Lepak will continue to represent District 2. Suzanne Reynolds will serve as the new 'At Large Board Member.'

The Veterans Commission will also have new members Brett Martin, Ted Perry and Daniel Orr replacing the previous members.

