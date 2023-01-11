Governor Stitt Creates New Child Welfare Task Force

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced the launch of a new "Child Welfare Taskforce."

The task force will be made up of 12 members and is meant to improve the state's Child Welfare System.

According to the Governor's office, the task force will study, evaluate and make recommendations on policy, programs and legislation.

The goals are to reduce time in foster care, reduce re-entry into foster care, identify risk factors that can lead to children being removed from their biological parents and find ways to support biological parents.