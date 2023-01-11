Watch: Greenwood Ave. Founder Trey Thaxton Discusses The Company's New Quarterly Magazine


Wednesday, January 11th 2023, 8:46 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

There's a new way for people to learn about the spirit of Tulsa's Black Wall Street.

Trey Thaxton is the founder of Greenwood Ave. and his company just launched a new magazine dedicated to shining a light on Black entrepreneurship.

Thaxton joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to discuss the new magazine.

For more information on Greenwood Ave. Click Here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 11th, 2023

January 12th, 2023

January 12th, 2023

January 12th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 12th, 2023

January 12th, 2023

January 12th, 2023

January 12th, 2023