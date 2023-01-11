Watch: Greenwood Ave. Founder Trey Thaxton Discusses The Company's New Quarterly Magazine

Wednesday, January 11th 2023, 8:46 am
There's a new way for people to learn about the spirit of Tulsa's Black Wall Street.
Trey Thaxton is the founder of Greenwood Ave. and his company just launched a new magazine dedicated to shining a light on Black entrepreneurship.
Thaxton joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to discuss the new magazine.
For more information on Greenwood Ave. Click Here.
January 11th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023