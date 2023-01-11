By: News On 6

Watch: Greenwood Ave. Founder Trey Thaxton Discusses The Company's New Quarterly Magazine

There's a new way for people to learn about the spirit of Tulsa's Black Wall Street.

Trey Thaxton is the founder of Greenwood Ave. and his company just launched a new magazine dedicated to shining a light on Black entrepreneurship.

Thaxton joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to discuss the new magazine.

For more information on Greenwood Ave. Click Here.