1 Dead, 1 Injured After LeFlore County Crash

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Keota man is dead and a Spiro woman is in critical condition following crash Tuesday evening on Highway 271 outside of Spiro.

Troopers say Bobbie Fisk was driving west in the eastbound lanes of 271 when he hit Megan Watts head-on.

Fisk died at the scene and Watts had to be flown to a Tulsa hospital.

The OHP says it is still investigating the crash.



