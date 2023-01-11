Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Pregnant

By: CBS News

Naomi Osaka has announced she's pregnant, days after withdrawing from the Australian Open. The tennis star provided a "life update" on her social media accounts Wednesday, along with a photo of a screen showing an ultrasound of her baby.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated to," she wrote. "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom', haha."

Over the weekend, the Australian Open confirmed that Osaka would not be participating but didn't provide a reason. Osaka — who has won the title there twice — indicated she plans to return next year.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the new one cause I'll be at Aus 2024," she said Wednesday.

Osaka is in a relationship with Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae, who she's been with since 2019, according to People.

The 25-year-old tennis star has won four Grand Slam titles in her young career and at one point was ranked as the No. 1 women's tennis player in the world. In recent years, she has also dealt with injuries and spoken openly about mental health issues. She made headlines back in 2021 when she withdrew from the French Open.

Osaka, who currently ranks as No. 47, hasn't played since September, when she withdrew from the Tokyo Open.