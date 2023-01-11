Second Bartlesville Student Arrested, Accused Of Making Threat Against School

By: News On 6

A second teenager is now in custody accused of making threats against a school in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Police Department said officials at Central Middle School alerted them to the threats and Wednesday morning they searched a home where they arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the incident. A 14-year-old boy was also arrested Tuesday evening for threatening violence at the school.

Bartlesville Police Captain Andrew Ward said officers continue investigating the threats, but do not think the two are connected.

"Any threat that is brought to us we are working it as far as we can with all the information in hand at the time," he continued saying, "Also, I want to make this statement as well, if you make a threat to the school, you will be held accountable."

Ward said they also have an increased presence of school resource officers at the school because of the threats.

"That is why it is so critical that we have these school resource officers to be able to make the friendships they have in the schools, so people trust them when things like this are going around," he added.

Both teens were arrested on a terroristic hoax charge.

Ward said they take these kinds of threats seriously and encourage community members to alert authorities.

"We ask that if you hear anything, that you might even think is not true, please come to the police department because unfortunately there are a lot of these things going around in the world these days and we take every threat very serious," he said.