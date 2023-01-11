Tulsa Man Accused Of Breaking Into Business 12 Hours After Release From Jail

-

Tulsa Police arrested a man for breaking into a business, less than 12 hours after he was released from jail.

Kyle Birkes was released from jail Tuesday at 3 p.m., then police say he broke in and ransacked a Tulsa store ten hours later at 1 a.m. Wednesday, while wearing the same clothes. Police say the owner of Panteras near 14th and North Harvard got an alert from her surveillance cameras that someone was inside the store. Police say Birkes smashed a jewelry case and stole items from the store.

"At this time of night, it is a great time to use all of our resources. K9 is on duty, the helicopter is still on duty so they all come. They set up a great perimeter around the building with real-time information knowing the suspect is still in there,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

Police say when they went inside they caught Birkes in the garage area of the building.

"He didn't get away with anything. He had some items on him, cash on him, and some other stuff he was rummaging through, again just caught red-handed sitting there watching him do it,” said Bean.

Police say they are seeing more business owners and homeowners using remote security camera systems. They say having video evidence really helps police catch suspects.

"The businesses doing this and equipping themselves with these types of systems are great. It is real-time,” said Bean. “They can be at home and get an alert, pull up their cameras, and be like yep there is someone in there. Then they relay that directly to us."

Birkes is now booked into the Tulsa County jail for burglary as a former convicted felon. Records show he's been arrested for burglary and drugs in the past.