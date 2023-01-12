Sand Springs Teenager Secures Spot In Chili Bowl Feature Race

-

Competition is tough at the Chili Bowl, with drivers from around the world racing for a spot in the finals.

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Feature qualifier, Hank Davis, has been racing competitively for more than 12 years. But he said seeing the checkered flag during his latest win can't compare to any of his previous races.

"Chili Bowl is unlike any other that’s for sure. There's 380 cars combined there. As good as it gets, best of the best are there. It's a tough thing. Chili Bowl is tough,” Davis said.

The 19-year-old is from Sand Springs and grew up around racing, which is something he will always be passionate about.

“As long as I can. I'd love to do it for a living for sure, but sometimes it don't work that way. All you can do is hope maybe this will help me out down the road or something,” Davis said.

Davis's tires have hit the dirt in races across Missouri, Kansas, Ohio, and he's no stranger to the Chili Bowl.

He raced in the big event several times in previous years. But until now, he's never made it to the Feature, which he will race in Saturday, Jan. 14.

"I kind of shocked myself in all seriousness. I didn't think that something like this would ever happen for me,” Davis said.

Davis said this year, he's claimed 15 wins with more than 25 races leading up to the Chili Bowl. That’s five times the number of races he's done in previous years.

He said racing that much built up his confidence before the Chili Bowl.

Davis said whether he wins or comes in 15th place, it's still a win for him to be in Saturday evening's Feature.