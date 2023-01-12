Watch: Theatre Tulsa To Kick Off Season With All-Female Performance Of '1776'

By: News On 6

Watch: Theatre Tulsa To Kick Off Season With All-Female Perfromance Of '1776'

A well-known musical is debuting at the Tulsa Performing arts center on Friday, but this showing of "1776" is unlike others you'll see.

For this production, Theatre Tulsa has chosen to cast all women and non-binary actors as founding fathers.

News on 6's Kristen Weaver was live at the theater on Thursday with a look at the vision behind this show.

1776 debuts on Thursday night at the Williams theater in the Tulsa PAC and there are showings every weekend through January 29th.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, Click Here.



