Man Shot Multiple Times At Parkview Terrace Apartments, Tulsa Police Investigating

By: News On 6

-

A man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Tulsa, according to police.

Officers responded to the Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st and Union around 5 p.m. Thursday.

They found the victim in an apartment with several gunshots to his legs and arm, police said.

Police searched for the suspect nearby but came up empty.

Officers said the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.