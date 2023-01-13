Man Shot Multiple Times At Parkview Terrace Apartments, Tulsa Police Investigating

Thursday, January 12th 2023, 8:48 pm
A man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Tulsa, according to police.
Officers responded to the Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st and Union around 5 p.m. Thursday.
They found the victim in an apartment with several gunshots to his legs and arm, police said.
Police searched for the suspect nearby but came up empty.
Officers said the victim has non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
December 4th, 2022
December 2nd, 2022
January 13th, 2023
January 13th, 2023
January 13th, 2023
January 13th, 2023