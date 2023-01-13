Man Shot Multiple Times At Parkview Terrace Apartments, Tulsa Police Investigating


Thursday, January 12th 2023, 8:48 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Tulsa, according to police.

Officers responded to the Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st and Union around 5 p.m. Thursday.

They found the victim in an apartment with several gunshots to his legs and arm, police said.

Police searched for the suspect nearby but came up empty.

Officers said the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 12th, 2023

January 12th, 2023

December 4th, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

Top Headlines

January 13th, 2023

January 13th, 2023

January 13th, 2023

January 13th, 2023