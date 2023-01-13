OHP Troopers Investigate Fiery Crash Along I-44


Friday, January 13th 2023, 7:34 am

By: News On 6


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash along I-44.

Troopers say just after midnight on Friday morning, a car ran off the road at I-44 and Highway 169, hit a construction sign, crashed into concrete barriers and then caught fire.

Troopers say someone passing by helped the driver get out, but they say the driver ran away from the scene before first responders arrived.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
