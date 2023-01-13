By: News On 6

Local Business Group Thanks Law Enforcement With Free lunches

A local business group is thanking law enforcement by surprising them with free lunches.

Bryan Smith State Farm dropped off lunch and cake for Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin and other members of the department on Thursday.

The group says it's important to thank law enforcement since officers have such a risky job.

The group also surprised Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado with lunch earlier this week.



