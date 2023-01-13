Oklahoma Grand Jury Indicts Tulsa Lawyer On Multiple Charges Of Rape, Witness Intimidation


Friday, January 13th 2023, 12:48 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

An Oklahoma grand jury has indicted a Tulsa lawyer on multiple charges of rape and witness intimidation.

The six-count indictment alleges Jeff Krigel sexually assaulted at least two women in 2011 and 2015.

The grand jury also alleges he distributed obscene material by publishing a photo of a woman's private parts in a publicly-available protective order filing without her permission. The indictment goes on to charge him with intimidating two people named as witnesses in his 2015 divorce proceeding by threatening to reveal personal information.

Krigel has already been charged with a single charge of rape in a separate 2021 case. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.
