Pittsburg County Family Desperate To Get Late Father's Sentimental Items Back

-

A Pittsburg County family is desperate to get their late father's belongings back after someone stole them from his house.

They said thieves broke into their parents' home, took things like jewelry and a guitar, and then just days later, their dad died.

They said it's wrong for people to do something like this and get away with it.

Sara Rector and Heather Dismukes said their parents' house was always a happy home and a safe place.

But, everything is different after someone broke in and took things that have great sentimental value.

"Not only is our mom dealing with losing her mate, her life, but she has to come home and deal with this too. It's heartbreaking. It's crushing," Heather said.

Their mom had been staying with their dad at the hospital in Oklahoma City, but the siblings would take turns checking on the property.

Sara said she knew something was wrong on December 21 when she saw the shed door pried open, the house door open, and her parents and late brothers' rooms ransacked.

"The jewelry box was completely, like drawers out, looked like they had thrown it into a bag because there was jewelry on the bed and everything. And the closest was a complete and total mess, everything was thrown down," Sara said.

Their dad died just a few days later. They said their dad was a sailor in the Navy and would always get different silver and gold jewelry when he visited different ports.

They said the thieves took all of it, including a special guitar he had for years and would play for the family.

"Our dad passed away, and all of his belongings, all of his heirlooms that were going to be passed down, that he talked to us about, 'This is going to you, and this is going to you,' and it's just all gone," Sara said.

Heather said she wants the people who did this to be held responsible.

The sisters said it's not fair having to deal with losing their dad, plus someone taking the family's things, and now being worried about their mom.

"I call mom, or I text mom, 'Are you okay, are you going to bed, where you at, what are you doing, are you home?' There's no sense of safety. There's no sense of peace," Heather said.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff said they are investigating and working hard to get the stolen items back to this family.