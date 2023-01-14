Playground At Helmerich Park Destroyed By Fire, TFD Investigating

-

The Tulsa Parks Department is again planning to rebuild a playground destroyed by fire.

A play set at Helmerich Park, at 73rd and Riverside, was set on fire early Friday, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

The fire destroyed the equipment, which was part of a $250,000 renovation of the park completed in March, 2020.

This fire was reported just after midnight Friday morning and was so intense that firefighters knew right away it wasn't an accident.

“That playground unit was so engulfed in flames, it's difficult to get something like that so involved in fire, on a street like this, without someone seeing something and calling 911,” said Andy Little, the Public Information Officer with the Tulsa Fire Department.

Tulsa Police had officers walking the park to look for evidence and asking homeless people who live along the river if they saw anything.

“At this time it looks like it's going to be intentional, but as far as getting all the evidence and the pieces together, we're still working on that,” Tulsa Police Sgt. David Flanagan said.

“It is pretty expensive, and we're working on a quote to see what that is,” said Stacie Martin, the Deputy Director of the Parks Department, “because of course every cost has gone up, since we've renovated as well.”

The park is still open, with part of the playground blocked off, until the parks department can remove the destroyed equipment.

The fire department was asking anyone with information about the fire to report tips through their tip line at 918-596-COPS.

“We're hoping that someone did see something and will let us know,” said Little. “It's a shame when we get nice things like this for the kids to play on, to give them something fun to do, and someone damages it like this."