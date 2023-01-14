Dispatch Center Hires Skunk For Emotional Support

Saturday, January 14th 2023, 10:33 am
An Indiana dispatch center has turned to one animal for emotional support.
Nugget is an adopted Indiana skunk rescue from 2020.
Nugget was hired on as a part-time employee with the official title of "emotional support skunk."
He even has a badge and unit number.
Not only does Nugget make the dispatchers feel better, he brings a smile to everyone's face throughout the community.
He stars in many TikTok videos to spread domestic violence awareness and also rings the Salvation Army bell around the holidays.
