Dispatch Center Hires Skunk For Emotional Support

By: News On 6

An Indiana dispatch center has turned to one animal for emotional support.

Nugget is an adopted Indiana skunk rescue from 2020.

Nugget was hired on as a part-time employee with the official title of "emotional support skunk."

He even has a badge and unit number.

Not only does Nugget make the dispatchers feel better, he brings a smile to everyone's face throughout the community.

He stars in many TikTok videos to spread domestic violence awareness and also rings the Salvation Army bell around the holidays.