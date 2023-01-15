By: News On 6

Turkey Mountain's New Natural Stone Staircase Is Largest In State

The Turkey Mountains in Tulsa are showing off a new feature that could draw even more visitors to the area.

The unique landmark is now home to Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase.

It's more than 600 feet long with the elevation going up as tall as a 10-story building.

The staircase is built completely from Turkey Mountain's own natural stone without the use of any non-natural materials.