Tulsa Church Collects Supplies For 'Crates For Ukraine' Non-Profit

By: News On 6

Tulsa Church Gathers Supplies For Ukrainians In Need

A local church is collecting supplies for a non-profit that helps Ukrainians in need.

Douglas Shepherd has lived in Ukraine since 1994 and is a team leader of missionaries in the Presbyterian Church in Ukraine.

When the war started, he created "Crates for Ukraine" for people to donate things like medication, vitamins and medical kits.

Shepherd sent the list to Presbyterian churches across the United States, including Christ Presbyterian Church in Tulsa.

The Tulsa congregation has raised more than $20,000 worth of supplies and was able to hand deliver everything to Shepherd.

If you’d like help with the Crates for Ukraine project, you can give a dollar amount to Christ Presbyterian Church.

The church will purchase the supplies and take care of the shipping.

Go to the church website HERE, click on “Give” in the upper right corner, and give with a credit card or bank draft. Be sure to designate “Ukraine” in the memo section.