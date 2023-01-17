Lawmaker Files Bill To Help Ease Poll Worker Shortage

Tuesday, January 17th 2023, 6:39 am
A Tulsa lawmaker has filed a bill intended to help with the poll worker shortage.
Senate Bill 266 only applies to polling locations that host more than one precinct. Currently, those locations have to hire separate staff for each precinct, even though they are in the same building.
If it becomes law, the bill by State Senator Dave Rader would let the precincts share staff within the same polling location.
