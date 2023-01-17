Watch: Oklahoma Representative Josh Brecheen Discusses The Historic House Speaker Vote


Tuesday, January 17th 2023, 8:21 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Oklahoma's newest Congressman, Josh Brecheen, kicked off his time in Washington by being part of a historic battle to elect a House Speaker.

After five days and 15 rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy secured the gavel.

Representative Josh Brecheen joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to talk about the House speaker vote and other big topics in Washington.
