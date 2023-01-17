Watch: Dr. David Smith Discusses His Invention The 'Q-Collar'

Tuesday, January 17th 2023, 9:08 am
A doctor is hoping to keep athletes safe from brain injuries with a device worn around the neck.
It is called the Q-Collar and football players in the NFL and soccer players in the World Cup could be seen wearing the rubber ring around their necks.
To help explain the invention, the News On 6 team spoke with a board-certified internist, author and Q-Collar inventor Dr. David Smith.
