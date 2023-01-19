Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing 2 Kids

-

A man accused of molesting two children in two states has been arrested.

One of the victims said it started when she was 11 and continued until she was 15.

Police said the victim told them when she finally told Benigno Montoya she was going to tell her mom what happened, Montoya said her mom wouldn’t believe her.

Tulsa Police arrested Benigno Montoya on Jan. 17.

There's no booking photo because he's being held for ICE and a victim's family member said he's an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

He's charged with two counts of child sexual abuse.

“We get sadly hundreds of these reports per year,” said Lt. Darin Ehrenrich, TPD Special Victims Unit.

Lieutenant Darin Ehrenrich said the victim is 16 now and told police Montoya sexually abused her for four years.

“We start an investigation by believing an allegation, investigating it to the absolute best degree that we can,” said Lt. Ehrenrich.

The affidavit said Montoya molested the girl every day and the victims' siblings witnessed the abuse.

The victim told detectives Montoya would use a fingernail to unlock her door while she was sleeping and she tried to stop him, but he was “too heavy and strong.”

“Victims don’t think they’re gonna be believed. There’s a lot of self-doubt. There’s a lot of self-blame. Your behavior, your actions do not invite rape and sexual assault. That is strictly on the offender of these crimes,” said Lt. Ehrenrich.

Police also talked to the victim’s 19-year-old cousin who told detectives Montoya had sexually abused her for a year in Kansas, starting when she was five.

The affidavit said she told her parents what happened two years ago, and Montoya denied the accusations.

Police said parents should talk to their kids and let them know that it's not normal for adults in their lives to ask them to keep secrets. Police said to let kids know they will be believed if they come forward.