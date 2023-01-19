WB Drivers On The BA Expressway Facing Major Backups


Thursday, January 19th 2023, 7:53 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Drivers traveling westbound on the Broken Arrow Expressway are facing delays on Thursday morning after a semi truck spilled a load of lumber along the roadway.

The accident happened in the construction zone near East 15th Street and is causing backups all the way to East 21st Street.

Currently, it is unclear how long the delays will last, or when crews will clear the roadway of debris.


