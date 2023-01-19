TPS Superintendent Dr. Gist Talks About Upcoming Enrollment Events For Families

By: News On 6

Enrollment for the next school year is open for students at Tulsa Public Schools.

TPS currently has more than 33,000 students. It's the largest district in the state and the enrollment window for all 78 schools is open until Sunday, February 12th.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist joins the News On 6 team on Thursday morning to talk about some upcoming enrollment events for families.