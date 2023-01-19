Singer-Songwriter David Crosby Dies At 81

By: CBS News

Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby has died at age 81.

Crosby was a founding member of two popular and enormously influential '60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young).

His wife confirmed his death in a statement to Variety on Thursday.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django," the statement said. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly."

Friends and fans from across the globe have taken to social media to share stories and express their condolences, Including Graham Nash and Brian Wilson.

This is a developing story...