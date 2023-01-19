Tulsa County Election Board Moving Into New, Bigger Building

-

Tulsa County Commissioners gave final approval Thursday for the $9.2 million purchase of an office building for the Tulsa County Election Board.

The current building, at 505 North Denver, is a converted grocery store with multiple outbuildings around it the county has added over the years.

“We've continued to add on and add on and we're out of room,” said Commissioner Stan Sallee.

He said the entire purchase was covered by the federal American Rescue Plan, with no county funds involved.

The county bought a building occupied by VGT, which plans to move.

Although a moving truck was outside the building Thursday, there is no firm date for the county to move in.

Sallee said the building would need some renovation work but already had much of the infrastructure the election board would need.