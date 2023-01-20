Rider Injured, Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa

By: News On 6

A horse and its rider were hit by a car in Tulsa on Thursday evening, according to police.

The horse died at the scene and the rider is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said a car going westbound on 11th Street from 145th E. Avenue struck the horse and rider around 6:20 p.m.

The driver was not injured, police said. The incident is under investigation at this time.