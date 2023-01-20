Rider Injured, Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa

Thursday, January 19th 2023, 9:03 pm
A horse and its rider were hit by a car in Tulsa on Thursday evening, according to police.
The horse died at the scene and the rider is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police said a car going westbound on 11th Street from 145th E. Avenue struck the horse and rider around 6:20 p.m.
The driver was not injured, police said. The incident is under investigation at this time.
January 19th, 2023
November 29th, 2022
November 7th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
January 21st, 2023
January 21st, 2023
January 21st, 2023
January 21st, 2023