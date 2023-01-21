Local Nonprofit Uses Grant Money To Help Veterans In Crisis

Resources are now available to more veterans who are struggling with suicidal thoughts after benefits were expended by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

In northeastern Oklahoma, a nonprofit is also using grant money to help veterans in crisis.

This week, the Department of Veterans Affairs expanded resources by allowing any servicemember to go to any VA or non-VA health facility to get help for free.

Veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to take advantage.

The department believes the expansion will help as many as nine million veterans not enrolled in VA.

“People are dealing with things that they saw in combat. People are struggling with issues that they didn’t see in combat,” said Steffen Crow, a Marine veteran who now works with Oklahoma Veteran Alliance.

The program, powered by the Community Service Council of Eastern Oklahoma, is using a federal grant to reach local veterans experiencing crisis.

Crow said outreach teams and case workers are connecting veterans to resources in the Tulsa area.

Crow knows veteran suicide is an issue in Oklahoma and is hopeful the local efforts and nationwide expansion by the VA can help ease the crisis.

Parkside is one of the places available to help veterans in crisis. A spokesperson calls the VA’s expansion to help a positive move.

Any veteran who is in immediate need of help can dial 9-8-8.