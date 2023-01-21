Abmas Has 27 As Oral Roberts Takes Down North Dakota 84-72


Saturday, January 21st 2023, 4:09 pm

By: Associated Press


GRANT FORKS, N.D. -

Max Abmas’ 27 points helped Oral Roberts defeat North Dakota 84-72 on Saturday.

Abmas added six assists for the Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Issac McBride recorded 15 points and was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

B.J. Omot finished with 20 points for the Fightin’ Hawks (7-14, 1-7). North Dakota also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Tsotne Tsartsidze.

NEXT UP

Oral Roberts’ next game is Thursday against Denver at home, and North Dakota visits Western Illinois on Monday.
