Oral Roberts Wins 82-73 Against Western Illinois

Saturday, February 11th 2023, 6:51 pm
Max Abmas had 29 points in Oral Roberts’ 82-73 victory against Western Illinois on Saturday.
Abmas was 10 of 17 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Golden Eagles (23-4, 14-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 12 points and added 14 rebounds and eight blocks. Patrick Mwamba recorded 12 points and went 6 of 13 from the field. It was the 10th straight victory for the Golden Eagles.
Alec Rosner led the way for the Leathernecks (15-11, 8-7) with 29 points. Trenton Massner added 23 points and eight assists for Western Illinois. In addition, Vuk Stevanic finished with eight points and two steals.
February 11th, 2023
January 29th, 2023
January 21st, 2023
January 14th, 2023
February 11th, 2023
February 11th, 2023
February 11th, 2023
February 11th, 2023