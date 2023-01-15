Abmas Scores 17 As Oral Roberts Knocks Off St. Thomas 81-69


Saturday, January 14th 2023, 10:27 pm

By: Associated Press


TULSA, Okla. -

Max Abmas had 17 points in Oral Roberts’ 81-69 victory over St. Thomas on Saturday night.

Abmas had seven rebounds and five assists for the Golden Eagles (15-4, 6-0 Summit League). Kareem Thompson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Patrick Mwamba was 5-of-7 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Tommies (13-8, 4-4) were led by Parker Bjorklund, who posted 23 points and six rebounds. Andrew Rohde added 12 points and five assists for St. Thomas. In addition, Kendall Blue finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Oral Roberts is a matchup Thursday with North Dakota State on the road. St. Thomas visits Western Illinois on Saturday.
