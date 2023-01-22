Police Investigate 'Suspicious' Vulture Death At Dallas Zoo

By: CBS News

An investigation was underway Saturday into the suspicious death of a vulture at the Dallas Zoo. It comes just over a week after a clouded leopard at the same zoo went missing for several hours after her enclosure appeared to have been tampered with.

Dallas police told CBS News in a statement that officers were called to the zoo Saturday after the vulture was found dead in its enclosure.

In a separate statement provided to CBS DFW, the zoo said that staff discovered the vulture dead in its Wilds of Africa habitat under "unusual circumstances."

While the cause has not been determined, police said, it is being "investigated as suspicious." A necropsy will be conducted. No further details were provided.

On Jan. 13, a clouded leopard named Nova got out of her enclosure, forcing the zoo to close and prompting an hours-long search. She was finally found safe and unhurt near her habitat that same evening.

Dallas police told CBS News last weekend that investigators determined a "cutting tool" was used to cut an opening in the fencing of Nova's habitat. Harrison Edell, Dallas Zoo's executive vice president for animal care and conservation, said zoologists found a tear in the mesh of her two-story habitat, according to CBS DFW.

Dallas police also reported that, after Nova's escape, zoo personnel discovered a "similar cut" in the fencing of an enclosure which houses langur monkey. None of the monkeys got out, however, and all appeared unharmed.

Police said last weekend they were unsure if the two incidents were connected.