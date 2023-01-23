Tulsa High School Student Writes Book On Impact Of Bullying

-

A Tulsa high school student can now add "author" to her list of achievements. She recently published a children’s book to help others who have experienced bullying.

JaLyn Halpine, 18, says she wanted to write a book to help others with their self-esteem with hopes that people could learn more about the impact of bullying.

Halpine says growing up bi-racial can be difficult to navigate. It was when she attended a predominantly white school that she began to feel like she didn't fit in.

"I wanted to do a children's book because it's important for children who are younger to have stuff like this to read and know about so by the time they get older they'll be confident," Halpine said.

Her book, titled ‘Mixed Feelings’, is about a young girl named Erica who struggles with self-image and confidence. The character befriends another kid at school who teaches her that it's OK to be different.

"I think mainly me writing the book I just want other people to know it's OK that you're different there's nothing wrong with it," Halpine said.

She published the book back in October and has used social media platforms like TikTok to promote it.

Halpine’s mom, Robbin, says her daughter has had a lot of different experiences growing up that could help her connect and empower others.

"Writing those things down and bringing them to the surface would help her grow and love herself as a young woman," Evans said.

Halpine says she never really told people about her love for writing, but she's received a lot of support from her peers and has sold more than 100 books so far.

"It's like motivation to keep going and writing more books," Halpine said.

Halpine says she plans to be a successful author someday and plans to continue writing children's books.