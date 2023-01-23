Tulsans Celebrate Lunar New Year


Sunday, January 22nd 2023, 9:32 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

It's Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated by about two billion people around the world, including Asian American communities in Green Country.

At Saint Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church in Tulsa, hundreds of people gathered for Mass and then firecrackers and lion dancing.

Members also enjoyed performances and a Vietnamese lunch to celebrate the new year.

At Tam Bao Buddhist Temple in Tulsa, monks led in prayer, then handed out red envelopes and oranges to wish everyone good luck.

And at Nam Hai International Market, staff brought back its annual celebration by welcoming visitors with fire crackers, a lion dance and raffles.

