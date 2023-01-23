Tulsa Firefighters Rescue 2 Dogs From Early-Morning House Fire


Monday, January 23rd 2023, 6:14 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire that broke out on Monday.

Fire officials say it happened at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive at around 2:30 a.m.

According to officials, no people were inside the building, but firefighters helped two dogs escape the blaze.

Officials say the blaze was contained to the front room of the house.

Currently, it is unclear what started the fire.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
