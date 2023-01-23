Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

By: News On 6

Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened near Highway 169 and I-44 at the 'Crossings at Oakbrook' apartment complex.

According to police, a man attempted to break into an apartment at the complex and the owner of the unit opened fire, hitting the suspect in the arm.

Police are now working to gather more information from witnesses.

Currently, it is unclear if any arrests have been made.





This is a developing storm, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.